CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 25, 2023, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28879 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Clerical Unit; and to create the non represented classifications of Community Service Officer and Labor Negotiator, Public Safety.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-975891

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, April 27, 2023.