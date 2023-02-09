City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Chris Storey

Proposal: East 64th Street Phase 2 The project will replace the roadway and sidewalks between McKinley and Portland Avenue. In addition it will add separated bike lanes and will improve the existing water main and sewer line. Street lighting and artwork will also be added as part of the project.

Location: E. 64th Street between McKinley and Pacific Avenue

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU23-0023

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C .030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. February 23, 2023. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on February 24, 2023. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Building and Land Use Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Date: February 9 & 16, 2023

