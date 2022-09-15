CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41022 A resolution setting Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of Commerce Street, lying north of the Sound Transit right-of-way, for a private walkway.

(Cornus House LLC; File No. 124.1430)

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-962989

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, September 15, 2022 and Friday, September 16, 2022.