City of Tacoma-hearing to vacate various street for business uses

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

December 17, 2020

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate portions of South 37th Street, Union Avenue, and South Tacoma Way, for the business uses of 3505 and 3515 South Tacoma Way. (Chandler Investment I, LLC; File No. 124.1408)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Ronda Van Allen, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5052.

Resolution No. 40712, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for December 15, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Susan Haigh

Acting City Clerk

December 18, 2020