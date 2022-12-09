City of Tacoma-Hearing to Vacate Portion of South Madison Street

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

December 8, 2022

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of South Madison Street, lying south of South 40th Street, to facilitate an industrial park and associated storm ponds, utility extensions, and parking facilities.

(Bridge Point Tacoma, LLC; File No. 124.1432)

The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/hearing_examiner/hearing

_schedule or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 41075, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for December 6, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Susan Haigh Acting City Clerk

IDX-968250

December 9, 2022