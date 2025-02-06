City of Tacoma-Construction Stormwater NPDES

LEGAL NOTICE

Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge

General Permit

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma | Environmental Services

Applicant: John Burk, PE

Proposal: This project will replace approximately 5,850 feet of 8-inch diameter public sewer main in the S 74th and Warner vicinity. Additionally, we will pave half the road width between the existing curb and gutter on S 74th street from Warner to Alder Street, on Montgomery from S 74th to S 76th Street, and on S 76th Street to the East of Montgomery. Approximately 700 feet of 12-inch stormwater main will also be replaced along S 74th as a result of sanitary sewer construction.

Location: The project is located along S 74th Street between Warner and Cedar, Montgomery from S 74th to S 77th, and S 76th Street from Montgomery to the East. Additionally the project includes alleyways between Warner and Lawrence extending from S 76th to S 72nd, between Lawrence and Montgomery beginning halfway up the alley North of S 77th and extending to S 72nd, between Montgomery and Alder extending from S 74th to S 70th, and the northernmost alley South of S 72nd that extends East to West from Lawrence to the alley West of Alder.

The City of Tacoma is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1008734

February 6, 13, 2025