City of Tacoma -Community Meeting

Community Meeting –

City of Tacoma

2024 HUD Annual Action Plan Community Meeting

The City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development (CED) and Neighborhood and Community Services (NCS) departments will host a community meeting to provide an overview of the 2024 Annual Action Plan, which describes activities the City will undertake between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025 using funds received through the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) federal grant programs. Individuals and organizations will have the opportunity to provide written or verbal comment on the City’s performance and make recommendations in the following areas:

Housing

Economic development

Community development Human services for low-income individuals and households experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness

When: October 4, 2023, 5:30-6:30 PM

Where: Virtual ZOOM Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88061559512

Dial to join: 253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 880 6155 9512

For translation services or accessibility requests, email cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org or call 253-591-5328 by 2 pm on September 29. Written comments may be submitted to the Annual Action Plan Coordinator, Community and Economic Development Department, 747 Market St., Room 900, Tacoma, WA 98402. Electronic comments may be submitted by email to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org.

2024 Annual Action Plan Timeline

Program year planning for the CDBG, HOME, and ESG programs will last from September 2023-May 2024. Below is an outline of planning activities, including Notices of Funding Availability (NOFA), and additional opportunities to participate. Dates are subject to change:

October 2023: CDBG NOFA for housing, and community and economic development projects Fall/Winter 2023: Human services funding recommendations drafted

Winter 2023/2024: Human services funding recommendations presented to Continuum of Care

January 2024: Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority project recommendations

February 2024: Human Services Commission funding recommendations made for human services projects

March-April 2024: Draft 2024 Annual Action Plan published for Public Review and Comment March-May 2024: City Council Review and Final Action on the 2024 Annual Action Plan

Opportunities to participate will be published at www.cityoftacoma.org/conplan. Applications for funding are not available at this time. For more information, email cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org or call 253-591-5328.

IDX-984425

September 20, 2023