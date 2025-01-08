City of Tacoma-CANCELLATION OF MEETING

NOTICE

CANCELLATION OF MEETING

Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration meeting of Thursday, January 9, 2025, has been canceled.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2025 on the 3rd Floor, Conference Room (LT-1) of the Tacoma Public Utilities – Administration Building North, at 3628 South 35th Street at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be conducted on location.

Except for occasional closed executive sessions permitted by law, the meetings are open to the public. Agendas and minutes of the Tacoma Employees’ Retirement Board of Administration can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/retirement. Notices can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/notices.

Catherine Marx

Retirement System Director

IDX-1007003

January 8, 2025