City of Tacoma-AMENDED RES 41679

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 13, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Amended Resolution 41679 A resolution setting Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the periodic update of the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan, including the Transportation and Mobility Plan and minor code amendments, as recommended by the Planning Commission; and perimeter fence code amendment as recommended by the City Council. The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1013724

May 15, 16, 2025