City of Ruston

Request for Statement of Qualifications for On-Call Park Planning, Public Outreach, Grant Writing, and Land Acquisition Services

Notice:

The City of Ruston is seeking Statements of Qualifications (SOQ’s) from qualified firms or individuals to provide On-Call Park Planning, Public Outreach, Grant Writing, and Land Acquisition Services. The selected consultant(s) will assist the city with various tasks related to long-range planning and development of its parks, programs, and open spaces.

Background:

The City of Ruston, situated along Commencement Bay and surrounded by Tacoma, is a vibrant and historic community with an estimated 2024 population of 1,065. Ruston offers residents and visitors scenic beauty, walkability, and access to regional parks such as Point Defiance and Dune Peninsula, as well as local parks like Rust Park, Winnifred Street Park, and undeveloped open space. With continued urban development and the transformation of former industrial lands into mixed-use spaces, strategic planning for parks is essential to sustain Ruston’s unique character and enhance community well-being.

Scope of Work:

The selected consultant(s) must demonstrate expertise in the following services:

Park Planning:

• Development of long-range parks and open space plans for small cities that meet the requirements of the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO).

• Assessing parks and recreation needs and priorities. • Experience in urban planning, recreation programing, and trail development.

• Preparing conceptual designs and feasibility studies for park projects.

• Assisting in the preparation of capital improvement plans related to parks and recreation facilities.

Public Outreach:

• Designing and implementing meaningful public outreach efforts, including surveys, town hall meetings, focus groups, and online engagement strategies.

• Engaging with residents, stakeholders, and underrepresented groups to gather input and build community consensus.

• Summarizing and presenting findings to the City Council, Mayor, and other stakeholders.

Grant Writing:

• Identifying and securing grant funding opportunities from federal, state, and private sources. Experience with Washington State RCO grants and Traffic Improvement Board (TIB) grants desired.

• Preparing comprehensive grant applications, including budgets, narratives, and supporting documentation.

• Providing post-award support, such as reporting and compliance assistance.

Land Acquisition:

• Evaluating and identifying opportunities for land acquisition to expand park and open space resources.

• Assisting with negotiations, appraisals, and environmental reviews.

• Preparing necessary documentation to facilitate land acquisitions.

Submission Requirements:

Interested firms must submit a Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) that includes:

1. Cover Letter

• Brief introduction of the firm and primary contact information.

2. Firm Profile and Experience

• Overview of the firm’s qualifications and relevant experience.

• Description of similar projects completed, including client references.

3. Key Personnel

• Resumes of key team members.

• Description of each member’s role and experience.

Instructions and Selection Criteria:

SOQ’S should be prepared simply and economically, providing a straightforward, concise description of provider capabilities to satisfy the requirements of the request and include evidence of insurance coverage as specified by the City Attorney.

The City will evaluate the proposals submitted and will select the most qualified person/firm on the basis of demonstrated competence and qualifications for the type of professional services required.

Selection Criteria includes responsiveness to the request as related to the scope of work described herein; the ability and history of successfully completing services of this type, performance data, references, and key personnel; experience with Ruston and/or similar sized cities.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all responses, waive minor irregularities in any responses submitted; request clarification of information submitted; and to request additional information from any person/firm that submits a response. The City reserves the right to award any contract to the next most qualified contractor if the successful contractor does not execute a contract within thirty (30) days after the selection of the most qualified contractor. Any proposal may be withdrawn up to the date and time set below for the opening of the proposals. Upon selection of the most qualified person/firm, the City will negotiate in good faith for a price for the contractor’s services which is fair and reasonable. If the City is unable to negotiate a satisfactory contract with the person/firm selected, negotiations with that person/firm will terminate and the City may select the next most qualified person/firm. The contract resulting from acceptance by the City of a proposal shall be in a form supplied or approved by the City and shall reflect the specifications in this SOQ. The City reserves the right to reject any proposed agreement or contract that does not conform to the specifications contained in this SOQ, and which is not approved by the City Attorney. The City shall not be responsible for any costs incurred by the person/firm in preparing, submitting or presenting its response to the SOQ.

Deadline for Submission:

SOQ’s must be received no later than March 21, 2025. Submissions may be sent by email or U.S. mail to:

City of Ruston

Attn: Rob White,

Community Development Director

5219 N. Shirley Street

Ruston, WA 98407

Email: robw@rustonwa.org

Phone: (253) 759-3544

We look forward to your submission and the opportunity to collaborate with a qualified firm to enhance Ruston’s parks and open space resources.

IDX-1010303

March 10, 2025