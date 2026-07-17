Port of Tacoma-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

DETERMINATION OF

NONSIGNIFICANCEWAC 197-11-970

Project Name: Demolition of 459C and 465 E 15th Street Buildings

Description of proposal: The Port of Tacoma proposes to demolish two existing buildings on East 15th street, Port Parcel 92, identified by Tacoma addresses 459C (13,000 SF) and 465 (21,700 SF). Buildings on the property will be demolished, leaving the foundation in place. Utilities will be abandoned in place. There will be no ground disturbance. Construction debris will be disposed of off-site, by truck, at an appropriate upland facility.

Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: 459C and 465 E15th Street, Tacoma, WA 98421 (tax parcels 0320041051 and 0320041052).

Lead agency: Port of Tacoma The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after reviewing a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Additional project and/or State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) information is available upon request at the Port of Tacoma’s Administration building, located at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at https://www.portoftacoma.com/environment/state-environmental-policy-act.

Comments: This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under Chapter 197-11-340(2) Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Pursuant to Port policy, all interested parties shall have 14 calendar days to comment on the proposed SEPA threshold determination. The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the start date of the comment period described below. Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Heather Curbow at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at https://www.portoftacoma.com/environment/state-environmental-policy-act.

Comment Start Date: 7/17/2026 Comment End Date: 7/31/2026

IDX-1033865

July 17, 2026