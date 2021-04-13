City of Ruston

Notice of Public Hearing

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a public hearing on April 20, 2021 or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on Ordinance No. 1544, regarding adoption of a Budget Amendment to Add Two FTE Positions. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Copies of pertinent documents are available on line at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Judy Grams, City Clerk by e-mail at townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5117 North Winnifred, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

