City of Gig Harbor-SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1555

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1555
of the City of Gig Harbor,
Washington
On November 10, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1555, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO UTILITY RATES FOR THE CITY’S WATER, WASTEWATER, AND STORMWATER UTILITIES; REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTIONS 13.04.010,
13.04.020,13.32.010, 13.32.015, 13.32.020,
13.32.025, 14.10.020,
14.10.050 AND 13.04.070;
MODIFYING SECTION
14.10.010; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at www.gigharborwa.gov.
IDX-1022754
November 17, 2025