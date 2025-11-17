City of Gig Harbor-SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1555

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1555

of the City of Gig Harbor,

Washington

On November 10, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1555, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO UTILITY RATES FOR THE CITY’S WATER, WASTEWATER, AND STORMWATER UTILITIES; REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTIONS 13.04.010,

13.04.020,13.32.010, 13.32.015, 13.32.020,

13.32.025, 14.10.020,

14.10.050 AND 13.04.070;

MODIFYING SECTION

14.10.010; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at www.gigharborwa.gov.

IDX-1022754

November 17, 2025