City of Gig Harbor- SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1538

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1538

of the City of Gig Harbor, Washington

On April 14, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1538, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO GROWTH MANAGEMENT AND PLANNING, REPEALING ORDINANCE 1322 AS AMENDED, APPENDICES AND LAND USE MAP AND ADOPTING AN UPDATED COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AND LAND USE MAP AS PART OF A PERIODIC UPDATE REQUIRED AS REQUIRED BY RCW 36.70A.130 TO ENSURE CONTINUTED COMPLIANCE WITH THE GROWTH MANAGEMENT ACT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at www.gigharborwa.gov.

IDX-1012204

April 17, 2025