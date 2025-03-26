CITY OF GIG HARBOR
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1536
of the City of Gig Harbor, Washington
On March 24, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1536, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR,WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE CITY’S PERSONNEL SALARY SCHEDULE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at www.gigharborwa.gov.
IDX-1011063
March 26, 2025