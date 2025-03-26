CITY OF GIG HARBOR

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1536

of the City of Gig Harbor, Washington

On March 24, 2025, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1536, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR,WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE CITY’S PERSONNEL SALARY SCHEDULE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at www.gigharborwa.gov.

IDX-1011063

March 26, 2025