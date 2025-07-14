CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

July 14, 2025

Text Amendment Drive-thru Facilities in ED Zone

Type V Permit

Permit Number(s): PL-ZONE-25-0001

Date Application was Submitted: July 2nd, 2024

Date of Notice of Complete Application: July 7th, 2024

Name of Applicant: Helix Design Group – Melena Stewart, 6021 12th Street East, Suite 201, Tacoma, WA 98424 Project Location: City-wide

Description of Proposed Project: The proposal is to amend GHMC 17.14.020 to conditionally allow drive-thru facilities as defined in GHMC 17.04.285 in the Employment District (ED) zone. Project Permits Included with Application: None at this time

Further Studies Being Required by Applicable Official: None at this time

Other Required Permits Not Included in Application: None at this time Existing Environmental Documents which Evaluate Proposed Project: Not applicable

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. An open record public hearing will be held on this project; at this time the hearing has not been scheduled. A copy of the staff report on this project proposal will be available seven days prior to the public hearing. Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request any notice of public hearing or a copy of the decision on this application or participate in any public hearings. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than July 28, 2025. Written comments can be mailed to the below address or emailed to PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than 5:00pm on the last date of the comment period. Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Jeremy Hammar, Senior Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview St., Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

