SUMMIT AVENUE WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Notice is hereby given that the City of Fircrest, Pierce County, Washington does hereby invite sealed proposals for the Summit Avenue Water Main Replacement Project as described and in accordance with the Bid Documents.

Bid Documents will be available beginning May 23, 2022. Free-of-charge access to project Bid Documents (plans, specifications, addenda, and Bidders List) is provided to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, and “City of Fircrest”. This online plan room provides Bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take-off tool. It is recommended that Bidders “Register” in order to receive automatic e-mail notification of future addenda and to place themselves on the “Self-Registered Bidders List”. Bidders that do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration.

The scope of work includes construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of 8 and 12-inch water main along the western edge of Summit Ave. Other work includes replacing traffic curb, sidewalk, and private improvements impacted during construction and other work, all in accordance with the attached Contract Plans, these Contract Provisions, and the Standard Specifications.

Proposals for this work must be sealed, marked “CITY OF FIRCREST – SUMMIT AVENUE WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT”, and returned to the City of Fircrest City Hall located at: 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466-6999 by 10:00 am, local time, June 8th, 2022, where and at which time the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud.

An optional pre-bid walk through will be held on Thursday, June 2nd at 10:00am at the Corner of Summit Ave and Dartmouth St. The intent of this meeting is to provide an opportunity for contractors to ask project related questions. Attendance by Bidders is strongly encouraged, and the City reserves the right to reject proposals from Bidders who fail to attend.

Direct questions regarding the project to Randall DeJarlais, at KPG Psomas Inc. Ph: (253) 627-0720. All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Fircrest is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond, in the amount not less than 5% of the bid amount, with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington, and no bid will be considered unless accompanied by such a bond. At time and place named, such bids will be opened and read, and the City of Fircrest staff will proceed to canvas the bids, and may award the project Contract to the lowest responsible bidder. The City of Fircrest reserves the unqualified right in their sole and absolute discretion to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid which, in their sole and absolute judgment will, under all circumstances, best serve the interest of the City of Fircrest.

THE CITY OF FIRCREST

Scott Pingel, City Manager

DATE: May 23rd, 2022

PUBLISH: The Tacoma Daily Index, May 23 and May 31, 2022 The Daily Journal of Commerce, May 23 and May 31, 2022 BID OPENING: 10:00 AM June 8, 2022

