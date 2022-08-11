City of Fircrest-SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold special meeting study session on August 23, at 6:00 p.m. to discuss utility rates and potential 2023 budget impacts

These meetings are open to the public. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time when called upon. Please visit WWW.CITYOFFIRCREST.NET for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or jwestman@cityoffircrest.net

IDX-960755

August 11, 2022