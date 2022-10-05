CITY OF FIRCREST

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The City of Fircrest, WA invites proposals from qualified firms to provide City Prosecutor services to the City on a contractual basis. The attorney selected as prosecutor will be responsible for all aspects of prosecution in the Fircrest and Ruston Municipal Courts, Animal Control issues, and support of the Code Enforcement program. The deadline for submittal of proposals is October 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM, Pacific Time. For the full RFP and additional information please visit the City’s website at: https://www.cityoffircrest.net/category/bids/

IDX-964225

October 5, 2022