City of Fircrest-Request for Qualifications

Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

Fircrest Park Athletic Field Improvements

The City of Fircrest is seeking professional services from experienced design consultants to lead the process to renovate the field lights and natural turf of five, multipurpose sport fields at Fircrest Park. The 7.8-acre community park provides fields that accommodate softball, coach pitch baseball, tee ball, soccer and community events. The RFQ is for professional services including but not limited to concept development, complete design services, and construction support services for the renovation of the natural field turf, field drainage, irrigation, field light assessment and design, and new field light installation. The qualified firm shall provide professional services including, but not limited to, architectural, civil, landscape, structural, mechanical, electrical, and estimating services. Instructions and Guidelines 1. You may view and download the full RFQ at https://www.cityoffircrest.net/category/bids/ 2. RFQ submittals should be mailed, or hand delivered to: City of Fircrest Jeff Grover 115 Ramsdell St Fircrest, WA 98466

RFQ submittals must be received by 4:00 pm on June 27th in order to be considered. 3. There will be a non-mandatory pre RFQ submittal meeting and walkthrough at the Fircrest Community Center, 555 Contra Costa Avenue, Fircrest, Washington at 10 am on June 21, 2022. 4. Questions Concerning the specifications should be directed in writing to Jeff Grover at jgrover@cityoffircrest.net 5. Area of Work Fircrest Park 555 Contra Costa Ave Fircrest Wa 98466 IDX-956274

June 7, 2022