City of Fircrest -Public Notice

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest has issued a Determination of Nonsignificance for proposed development regulation amendments to Fircrest Municipal Code, Title 22 Land Development, for implementation of HB 1110 and HB 1337. The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). These decisions were made based on other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on the City website at www.cityoffircrest.net/middle-housing. The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Friday, May 16, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Written comments may be sent to: City of Fircrest SEPA Official, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466, or emailed to:

permits@cityoffircrest.net. IDX-1013024

May 2, 2025