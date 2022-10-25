CITY OF FIRCREST-PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF FIRCREST
CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO 965545RECEIVE COMMENTS ON:
POTENTIAL UTILITY RATE INCREASES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the
Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on October 25th, 2022, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or thereafter, to accept public comments on:
* Potential Water Rate Increase
* Potential Sewer Rate Increase
* Potential Stormwater Rate Increase
Citizens attending the public hearing
have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.
October 25, 2022