CITY OF FIRCREST-PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON:

POTENTIAL UTILITY RATE INCREASES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the

Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on October 25th, 2022, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or thereafter, to accept public comments on:

* Potential Water Rate Increase

* Potential Sewer Rate Increase

* Potential Stormwater Rate Increase

Citizens attending the public hearing

have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

October 25, 2022