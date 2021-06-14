CITY OF FIRCREST-PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

City of Fircrest

NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the Fircrest Planning Commission will conduct a second public hearing for proposed amendments to FMC 22.58.003, accessory building setbacks for through-lots. on July 6, 2021, commencing at 6:00 pm or thereafter, to consider these amendments. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. To comply with the Governor’s orders, our Planning Commission meetings will be held remotely. The public can listen via Zoom. Visit www.cityoffircrest.net/PCagendas for the link. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or submit your comment before 5 pm and it will be read into the record. Contact: Angelie Stahlnecker, Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253-564-8902; fax: 253.566.0762; email: planning@cityoffircrest.net.

June 14, 2021

