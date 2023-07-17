CITY OF FIRCREST-Notice of Special Meeting

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CIVIL

SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting on July 25, 2023, at 4:00 P.M. for the sole purpose of certifying the Police Chief Eligibility List at Fircrest City Hall.

These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-980688

July 17, 2023