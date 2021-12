City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF ORDINANCES PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

DECEMBER 14, 2021

Summary of Ordinance 1680: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AUTHORIZING ADDITIONAL EXPENDITURES OF FUNDS FOR MATTERS NOT FORESEEN AT THE TIME OF FILING THE ANNUAL BUDGET FOR 2021; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

Summary of Ordinance 1681: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1589 SECTION 1 FMC 21.04.030 RESIDENTIAL RATE; AND AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1589 SECTION 2 COMMERCIAL RATE.

December 17, 2021