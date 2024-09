City Of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCES

City of Fircrest

September 10, 2024

NOTICE OF ORDINANCES PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

Summary of Ordinance 1726: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON,

AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (FMC) 22.26.021 RELATED TO TEMPORARY SIGNS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AUTHORIZING CORRECTIONS;

AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1727:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY

OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE 2.60.010 AND 2.60.020 TO UPDATE RCW CITATIONS.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

IDX-1002258

September 12, 2024