City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

DECEMBER 8, 2020

Summary of Ordinance 1665: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AUTHORIZING ADDITIONAL EXPENDITURES OF FUNDS FOR MATTERS NOT FORESEEN AT THE TIME OF FILING THE ANNUAL BUDGET FOR 2020.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

IDX-915487

December 10, 2020