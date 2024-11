City of Fircrest-Notice of Ordinance Passed

City of Fircrest

NOVEMBER 12, 2024

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

Summary of Ordinance 1729: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (“FMC”) 2.44.070 RELATING TO THE MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE’S MONTHLY RATE OF PAY AND THE CIVIL SERVICE CHIEF EXAMINER’S MONTHLY RATE OF PAY; AMENDING FMC 2.44.095 RELATING TO THE MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE PRO TEMPORE’S HOURLY RA TE OF PAY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. Summary of Ordinance 1730: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, FIXING THE AMOUNT OF THE ANNUAL AD V ALOREM TAX LEVY NECESSARY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2025; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

November 26, 2024