CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with WAC 197-11-340, the City of Fircrest issued an Environmental Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) on July 27, 2021 for the annual update of the City’s 6-Year Transportation Improvement Program. The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This information is available on the website: www.cityoffircrest.net/applications. The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Monday, August 9, 2021 at 5:00PM. Written comment may be sent to: Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8902; email: planning@cityoffircrest.net.

/S/ Angelie Stahlnecker

Planning & Building Administrator and SEPA Responsible Official

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IDX-933933

July 27, 2021