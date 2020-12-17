CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION AND

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest has issued a Determination of Nonsignificance for proposed amendments to FMC 22.58.003(a), related to the setbacks of accessory structures. The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). These decisions were made based on other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available on the website at www.cityoffircrest.net. The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 5:00PM. NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the Fircrest Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on January 5, 2021, commencing at 6:00 pm or thereafter, to consider these amendments. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. To comply with the Governor’s orders, our Planning Commission meetings will be held remotely. The public can listen via Zoom. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or submit your comment before 5 pm and it will be read into the record. Contact: Angelie Stahlnecker, Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253-564-8902; fax: 253.566.0762; email: planning@cityoffircrest.net.

/S/ Angelie Stahlnecker

Planning & Building Administrator and SEPA Responsible Official

December 17, 2020