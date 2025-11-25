CITY OF FIRCREST NOTICE OF APPLICATION(S)

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT 25-CU0002

MAJOR HEIGHT VARIANCE 25-MV0001

MAJOR COVERAGE VARIANCE 25-MV0002

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest has received a request for a Conditional Use Permit and Two Major Variances to build a new Whittier Elementary School. Project proposal to construct a new Whittier Elementary School on the existing site, which requires a Conditional Use Permit in the residential zoning district R-4; requesting a variance to exceed the 30’ maximum height in the R-4 zone, to allow two stories and an average height of 47’; and a variance to allow exceeding the maximum lot coverage standards of the R-4 zone. An open record public hearing will be scheduled in front of the Hearing Examiner in 2026.

Located at: 777 Elm Street, Fircrest, WA 98466

Tax Parcel ID: 0220114002

Individuals who desire to provide comments may submit written comments to Permits@cityoffircrest.net within 14 days of this notice, by 5 pm on December 10, 2025. Review of the complete application materials is available at City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at 253.564.8901 for more information.

IDX-1023191

November 25, 2025