CITY OF FIRCREST

HEARING EXAMINER PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Fircrest Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing to receive comments on the Preliminary Site Plan Approval for the proposed mixed-use development at 2119 Mildred Street, Fircrest WA. The project webpage can be found here: https://www.cityoffircrest.net/mildred-development-project/. The hearing will be held on February 28, 2023, commencing at 3:00 pm or thereafter. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or submit your comment before 12 pm on 2/28/23 and it will be read into the record. Contact: Jayne Westman, Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253-564-8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. Staff reports will be posted on the above website on or before February 24, 2023, and will be available at the hearing.

IDX-971338

February 9, 17, 2023