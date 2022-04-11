CITY OF FIRCREST-Engineering Services

CITY OF FIRCREST

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Engineering Services

The City of Fircrest Public Works Department (pursuant to RCW 39.80) is soliciting requests for proposals from professional engineering firms for engineering services for the Sewer Lift Station Project at 44th St W and 67th Ave W. Services may include, but are not limited to, decommissioning and demolition of existing sewer lift station structures, project design, preparing environmental documentation consistent with NEPA/SEPA, and preparation of ad ready Plans, Specifications, Estimates and Construction Management, comprehensive planning documents, and municipal construction inspection. Proposal submissions are not to exceed 10 pages printed on both sides.

The City of Fircrest encourages disadvantaged, minority and women-owned consulting firms to respond. Four (4) copies of statements of qualifications should be submitted to Tyler Bemis, City Public Works Director, City of Fircrest, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Submittals must be received by 2:00 PM on Friday April 29, 2022. The City of Fircrest reserves the right to reject all submittals and to waive irregularities and informalities in the selection process. The City of Fircrest assumes no obligations of any kind for expenses incurred by any respondent to this solicitation. Furthermore, the RFP does not obligate the City to accept or to contract for any expressed or implied services. IDX-952037

April 11, 18, 2022