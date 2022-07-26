City of Fircrest-Determination of Non-Significance

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with WAC 197-11-340, the City of Fircrest issued an Environmental Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) on July 22, 2022, for the Prose Fircrest zoning map amendment application for the Development project at 2119 Mildred Street Fircrest, WA 98466. The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This information is available on the website: www.cityoffircrest.net/applications. The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Monday, August 8, 2022 at 5:00PM. Written comment may be sent to: Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-959574

July 26, 2022