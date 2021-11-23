CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENT ON A PROPOSED WATER RATE ADJUSTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on November 23rd, 2021, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on a proposed water rate adjustment. These meetings are open to the public via Zoom. To participate in the hearing, Zoom information will be posted on our website and posted at City Hall. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or written comment may also be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net or contact the City Clerk at the above contact information.

