CITY OF FIRCREST-CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on October 12, 2021, commencing at 7:15 P.M., or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the Preliminary 2022 Budget revenue sources. These meetings are open to the public at 115 Ramsdell Street Fircrest, WA 98466. Call-in information will also be posted at City Hall and on our website for the public to listen via Zoom. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or written comment may also be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.

October 6, 2021

