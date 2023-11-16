CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON:

PROPOSED WATER RATE ADJUSTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on November 28, 2023, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or thereafter, to accept public comments on a proposed water rate adjustment at Fircrest City Hall. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX-987536

November 16, 2023