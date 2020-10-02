CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING ON PRELIMINARY 2021 BUDGET REVENUE SOURCES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on October 13, 2020, commencing at 7:15 P.M., or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the Preliminary 2021 Budget revenue sources. These meetings are open to the public. To comply with the Governor’s orders, our City Council meetings will be physically closed to the public. Call-in information will be posted at City Hall and on our website for the public to listen via Zoom. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or e-mail the City Clerk your comment before 5 pm and it will be read into the record.

Written comment may also be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.

