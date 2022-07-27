CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED WATER SYSTEM PLAN’S WATER USE EFFICIENCY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on August 9th, 2022, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or thereafter, to accept public comments on the Water System Plan’s Water Use Efficiency. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

July 27, 2022