City of Fircrest

BID ADVERTISEMENT:

Close Date: September 25th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Subject: Community Center Salvage Material & Equipment

Address: 555 Contra Costa Street Fircrest, WA 98466

The City of Fircrest is inviting submittal of sealed bids for Community Center Salvage Materials and Equipment. Salvage items include the following materials and equipment at the current community center. * True Commercial Refrigerator * Commercial Viking Range

* Commercial Hood * GE Upright Freezer

* Other items at the Community Center will be for sale between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm on Thursday September 24th and Friday September 25th. * These items include:

* Tables * Chairs

* Miscellaneous Electronics

* Other equipment or furnishings that is not being kept or repurposed by the City.

Sealed bids should be submitted to Fircrest City Hall, Attn: Scott Pingel, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466 no later than 3 pm Friday, September 25, 2020. Submittal envelopes should state, “Community Center Salvage Sealed Bid.”

The Community Center address is 555 Contra Costa Ave, Fircrest, WA 98466. Tours of the Community Center facility may be arranged by contacting Parks and Recreation Director, Jeff Grover, at 253-238-4160.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call (253) 564-8901 or e-mail jgrover@cityoffircrest.net

IDX-909126

September 21, 2020