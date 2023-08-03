CITY COUNCIL MEETING-City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF SPECIAL FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold a special meeting on September 18, 2023, at 7:00 P.M. to discuss the Comprehensive Plan Update at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. These meetings are open to the public. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time when called upon. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the calendar and agenda updates.

For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net

IDX-981716

August 3, 2023