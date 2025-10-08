Cause No. 25-2-06496-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

UMPQUA BANK, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO RAINIER PACIFIC BANK,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DOE 1 AND DOE 2; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: EDD W. DAVIS, DAWN DAVIDSON, STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, DOE 1 AND DOE 2, WHO ARE THE OCCUPANTS OF 11002 26TH AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445; AND DOES 3 AND 4 WHO ARE THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DEBORAH D. DAVIS, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 11002 26TH AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $114,056.87 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 29, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M.; THENCE ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION NORTH 529 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 136.96 FEET TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE ON SAID NORTH LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREE 14’ EAST 103.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREE 54’ WEST 137.33 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREE 06’ WEST 94.21 FEET FO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0319023060

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

HERSHNER HUNTER LLP

NANCY K. CARY, ATTORNEY

PO BOX 1475 EUGENE, OR. 97440

(541)686-8511

IDX-1020548

October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2025