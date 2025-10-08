Cause No. 25-2-06496-0
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
UMPQUA BANK, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO RAINIER PACIFIC BANK,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
DOE 1 AND DOE 2; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: EDD W. DAVIS, DAWN DAVIDSON, STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, DOE 1 AND DOE 2, WHO ARE THE OCCUPANTS OF 11002 26TH AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445; AND DOES 3 AND 4 WHO ARE THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DEBORAH D. DAVIS, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 11002 26TH AVENUE EAST, TACOMA, WA 98445.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $114,056.87 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 29, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M.; THENCE ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION NORTH 529 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 136.96 FEET TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE ON SAID NORTH LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREE 14’ EAST 103.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREE 54’ WEST 137.33 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREE 06’ WEST 94.21 FEET FO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 0319023060
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
HERSHNER HUNTER LLP
NANCY K. CARY, ATTORNEY
PO BOX 1475 EUGENE, OR. 97440
(541)686-8511
IDX-1020548
October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2025