Cause No. 24-4-00039-1 -NOTICE FOR HEARING

Cause No. 24-4-00039-1
PROBATE NOTICE FOR
HEARING ON FINAL
ACCOUNTING AND PETITION
FOR DISTRIBUTION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
RONALD LEE BUNCH,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Cynthia J. Ave, the Administratrix for Estate of Ronald Lee Bunch, through her attorneys, has filed the final report and petition for distribution with the Clerk of Court for Pierce County and requested that the court settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative. The hearing on this matter shall occur at the Pierce County Superior Court on December 12, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.
DATED this 6 day of November, 2024.
CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC
s/Phillip A. Curiale
Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226
315 – 39th Ave SW, Suite 9
Puyallup, WA 98373
253-475-4200
phillip@ch-tacoma.com
Attorneys for Cynthia J. Ave,
Administratrix for the
Estate of Ronald Lee Bunch
IDX-1005068
November 8, 2024