Cause No. 24-4-00039-1 -NOTICE FOR HEARING

Cause No. 24-4-00039-1

PROBATE NOTICE FOR

HEARING ON FINAL

ACCOUNTING AND PETITION

FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

RONALD LEE BUNCH,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Cynthia J. Ave, the Administratrix for Estate of Ronald Lee Bunch, through her attorneys, has filed the final report and petition for distribution with the Clerk of Court for Pierce County and requested that the court settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative. The hearing on this matter shall occur at the Pierce County Superior Court on December 12, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

DATED this 6 day of November, 2024.

CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC

s/Phillip A. Curiale

Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226

315 – 39th Ave SW, Suite 9

Puyallup, WA 98373

253-475-4200

phillip@ch-tacoma.com

Attorneys for Cynthia J. Ave,

Administratrix for the

Estate of Ronald Lee Bunch

IDX-1005068

November 8, 2024