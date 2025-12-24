Cause No. 24-2-07607-2-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 24-2-07607-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CLIFF STREET LOFTS OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ZACH R. FISHER AND JANE/JOHN DOE FISHER, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET. AL,

Defendant(s).

TO: ZACH R. FISHER AND JANE/JOHN DOE FISHER, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1120 CLIFF AVE #208, TACOMA, WA 98402.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $44,723.82 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, December 16, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 208 OF CLIFF STREET LOFTS, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED MAY 4, 2004 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405040443 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405045002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 9004810130

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

VF LAW

ALEXIS DUCICH, ATTORNEY

ONE UNION SQUARE

600 UNIVERSITY ST STE 2520

SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)838-2660

IDX-1024249

December 24, 31, 2025, January 7, 14, 2026