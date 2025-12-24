CAUSE NO. 24-2-07607-2-ORDER OF SALE

ORDER OF SALE

CAUSE NO. 24-2-07607-2

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CLIFF STREET LOFTS OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. ZACH R. FISHER AND JANE/JOHN DOE FISHER, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET. AL,

Defendant(s).

TO: ZACH R. FISHER AND JANE/JOHN DOE FISHER, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: The Sheriff of Pierce County

1. A Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure was entered on December 5, 2024, and a Supplemental Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure was entered on October 14, 2025 (collectively referred to as the “Judgment”) in the above-entitled Court in favor of Plaintiff Cliff Street Lofts Owners Association (hereinafter “Judgment Creditor”) against Defendants Zach R. Fisher and Jane/John Doe Fisher, spouses and their marital community, jointly and severally (hereinafter “Judgment Debtors”) in the total sum of $44,723.82. The Judgment specifies that the judgment amounts shall bear interest at the rate of 9% per annum.

2. The Judgment is a foreclosure of a lien filed by the Judgment Creditor against the following described real property situated in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington:

Legal: UNIT 208 OF CLIFF STREET LOFTS, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED MAY 4, 2004 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405040443 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405045002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Tax Assessor’s No. 9004810130

Street Address: 1120 Cliff Ave #208, Tacoma, WA 98402

Deficiency Judgment Allowed/Redemption Period: 8 months.

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to seize and sell the above-described real property forthwith, and without appraisement, in the manner provided by law; or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, attorneys’ fees, costs, and interest. The sale is exempt from the homestead provisions of Chapter 6.13 RCW in accordance with RCW 6.13.080(6) and the Judgment. The redemption period following the sale shall be 8 months from the date of the sale. The sale may be extended for thirty (30) days.

You are further directed to make return hereof within 60 days, showing that you have executed the same.

WITNESS, the Honorable SUSAN ADAMS, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed on 11/10/25 at Tacoma, Washington.

Iván Sandoval

Superior Court Clark

By: Deputy Clerk

ENTERED JUDGMENT

#25-9-03618-0

The sale date has been set for February 6, 2026. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

VF LAW

ALEXIS DUCICH, WSBA NO. 40445

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

600 UNIVERSITY ST STE 2520

SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)838-2660

IDX-1024250

December 24, 31, 2025, January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2026