CAUSE NO. : 22-7-70036-04

NOTICE AND SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

(Dependency)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CHELAN

JUVENILE DIVISION

STATE OF WASHINGTON

In re the Dependency of:

MALISSA MAE-SUE LENZZO D.O.B.: 01/19/2007

TO: Mark Lenzzo , Father

A Dependency Petition was filed on 8/26/22. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: 11/3 & 4, 2022 at 9:00am at Chelan County Superior Court, 401 Washington Street, Fifth Floor, Wenatchee, WA 98801. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.050(5). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice and Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509)607-4911. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.

DATED this 3rd day of October , 2022, by KIM MORRISON, Chelan County Clerk.

IDX-964302

October 6, 13, 20, 2022