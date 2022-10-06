CAUSE NO. : 22-7-70036-04
NOTICE AND SUMMONS
BY PUBLICATION
(Dependency)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF CHELAN
JUVENILE DIVISION
STATE OF WASHINGTON
In re the Dependency of:
MALISSA MAE-SUE LENZZO D.O.B.: 01/19/2007
TO: Mark Lenzzo , Father
A Dependency Petition was filed on 8/26/22. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: 11/3 & 4, 2022 at 9:00am at Chelan County Superior Court, 401 Washington Street, Fifth Floor, Wenatchee, WA 98801. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.050(5). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.
To request a copy of the Notice and Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509)607-4911. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.
DATED this 3rd day of October , 2022, by KIM MORRISON, Chelan County Clerk.
IDX-964302
October 6, 13, 20, 2022