Cause No. 22-2-11066-0 SEA-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 22-2-11066-0 SEA
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
BRIDGE II, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
EQUITY GROUP NWEST, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: EQUITY GROUP NWEST LLC; EQUITY HOLDINGS GROUP LLC; ROBERT TERHUNE, INDIVIDUALLY; TARA TERHUNE, INDIVIDUALLY; AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPRISED OF ROBERT TERHUNE AND TARA TERHUNE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of KING County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 18306 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE E, LAKE TAPPS, WA 98391.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, January 16, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $5,625,974.51 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, December 15, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 1 IN BLOCK 2 OF LAKE TAPPS DRIFTWOOD POINT ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 18 OF PLATS AT PAGE 21, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5050000160
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM, PLLC
CONNER MORGAN, ATTORNEY
5601 6TH AVE S STE 258 SEATTLE, WA. 98108
(206)381-0131
IDX-1024185
December 17, 24, 31, 2025, January 7, 2026