Cause No. 22-2-11066-0 SEA-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 22-2-11066-0 SEA

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

BRIDGE II, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

EQUITY GROUP NWEST, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: EQUITY GROUP NWEST LLC; EQUITY HOLDINGS GROUP LLC; ROBERT TERHUNE, INDIVIDUALLY; TARA TERHUNE, INDIVIDUALLY; AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPRISED OF ROBERT TERHUNE AND TARA TERHUNE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of KING County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 18306 DRIFTWOOD DRIVE E, LAKE TAPPS, WA 98391.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 16, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $5,625,974.51 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, December 15, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 1 IN BLOCK 2 OF LAKE TAPPS DRIFTWOOD POINT ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 18 OF PLATS AT PAGE 21, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5050000160

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM, PLLC

CONNER MORGAN, ATTORNEY

5601 6TH AVE S STE 258 SEATTLE, WA. 98108

(206)381-0131

IDX-1024185

December 17, 24, 31, 2025, January 7, 2026