Cause No. 21-2-08079-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TIBBITTS LANDING HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

BRANT B. GEISLER AND SUN C. GEISLER SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL OR QUASI MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF, Defendant(s).

TO: BRANT B. GEISLER AND SUN C. GEISLER, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is

3206 240TH STREET CT E,

SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $10,041.15 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 4, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOTS 105, FOXGLOVE HOLLOW, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED MARCH 18, 1992 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9203180555 IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5000571050

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

May 11, 18, 25, June 1, 2022