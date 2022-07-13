Cause No. 21-2-08069-5
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
PARADISE FARMS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
PAMELA J. SNOWDON AND JOHN DOE SNOWDON, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: PAMELA J. SNOWDON AND JOHN DOE SNOWDON, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 11517 134TH STREET COURT E, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, August 19, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $12,021.92 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 6, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT(S) 100, PARADISE FARMS PDD, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 96121802728, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6022001000
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
CHRISTOPHER R. CHICOINE, ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-958544
July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 2022