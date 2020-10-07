Cause No. 20-2-05560-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
GEORGE A. CAMACHO, AND JANE OR JOHN DOE CAMACHO, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF,
Defendant(s).
TO: GEORGE A. CAMACHO & JANE/ JOHN DOE CAMACHO, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, November 13, 2020
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,809.83 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 28, 2020.
PAUL A. PASTOR, JR., SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 56 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 18, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 39 OF PLATS AT PAGES 59 AND 60, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5018080560
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY
10310 AURORA AVE N
SEATTLE, WA. 98133
(206)633-1520
IDX-909979
October 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020